The Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is at the rescue again after salvaging a fire incident on broad street, CMS, Lagos

According to reports, a team of LASEMA emergency team arrived at the scene of the incident after receiving an emergency call

LASEMA confirmed that no casualties were recorded but properties were destroyed by the fire caused by an electric surge

Emerging reports have confirmed a major fire outbreak at a warehouse located at 118 Broad Street, CMS, in Lagos, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

The fire incident was made known by the permanent secretary of the Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

A LASEMA emergency fire extinguishing truck is on display at the LASEMA headquarters in Lagos. Photo: Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, the agency said it responded to the incident when it received an emergency call from residents of the area on Tuesday morning, June 28.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a room in a warehouse where shoes are stored was gutted by fire."

Fire outbreak caused by electric surge - LASEMA

As reported by Punch newspaper, the agency said the cause of the fire outbreak was a result of a power surge when electricity was restored.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire outbreak the destruction of some properties while there was no casualty recorded.

He said:

“The fire ignited as a result of a power surge when electricity was restored.

“Fortunately there was no casualty in the incident. The agency’s response team alongside LRU fire, Lagos State fire service and Federal fire service are responders at the scene of the incident working together to put out the fire. Operation ongoing."

Source: Legit.ng