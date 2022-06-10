2023: Simple Steps To Get Your PVC, Deadline For Registration

As preparations among political parties for the 2023 general elections approach top gear, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already set a deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to the electoral commission, the CVR for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ends by Thursday, June 30.

There are simple steps to collect your PVC

Below are very simple steps on how to get your PVC:

Present your Temporary Voter’s Card to INEC officials To get your temporary voter's card, visit the commission's website for online registration You can also any INEC office in your area to register as a new voter

The third step is the only available means for now because online registration ended on Monday, May 30.

Moreover, by INEC's timetable, it is expected that eligible voters should have completed their application and scheduled appointments for biometric capture before now.

Processes for collection of PVC

After the above processes for the temporary voter's card, take the following steps to get your PVC:

Log in to INEC online registration portal Fill in all your details Print out di slip

Note: These steps are for those who want to transfer their registrar online or those in need of correction for their names as well as seeking to enter more details.

Also bear in mind that with the online portal, people can also apply to replace their lost or damaged PVCs.

4. Upon filling in details and making corrections in the online registration portal, proceed to INEC offices near you or as directed by the election referee.

At the INEC office, you will proceed with your biometric capture after which your PVC will be issued to you.

