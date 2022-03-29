A video of a young man using bare hands to cover sets of bottled water meant to be sold to the public has stirred anger online

People who saw the video said it is bad that unemployment has made many desperate to become accidental businessmen

In the clip, the man who was shirtless and without gloves painstakingly packed plastic bottles of water on a table

A video showing a man making bottled water with his hands in a state so unsanitary for such a task has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip shared by Yabaleft Online on Facebook, the man employed his bare hands to cup bottles of water as he arranged them on a table beside him.

The man used his handle to cup bottled water.

Boil your water

Far off were pieces of sachets water on the bare floor. Many people wondered why he is using his hands instead of a machine.

There were Nigerians who said the video support the fact that boiling one's drinking water is way better than buying.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments and almost 1 million views.

Many agreed his act is dirty

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chidiebere Rex said:

"Honestly it's better to boil your water these days than drinking all this adulterated and contaminated water. Only God dey save person in this country."

Emenogu Chibueze Emmanuel said:

"Hand/Manual and Machines will transmit diseases and other contamination materials to the water when a proper good hygiene procedures are not considered."

Fola Elizabeth Hussaini said:

"Ndi I don't drink water from the tap, borehole or well, I only drink bottled water, please Comman see this and congratulate those of us drinking our well water."

Peace Aimurie Odin-Okoruwa said:

"Probably machine is faulty and what do you expect in a country where everyone is creating job for themselves."

Emmanuel Emilex Azubuike said:

"If you're Opportune too see how most of the things we Consume are being made you won't even agree to consume anything again.... Na God fit save us."

Likely future prices for bottle and sachet water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Water Producers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN) stated that the price of ‘pure water’ could rise from the present N20 to about N50 per sachet if the federal government implements the proposed Excise Duty on carbonated beverages.

This was disclosed by the National President of WAPAN, Eneri Odiri Jackson at an event in Lagos. Nigerians have witnessed sachet of water rise three times within the year from N5 to N10 and to N20.

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance had in August 2021, resolved that it would amend the Finance Act to include levies on all carbonated and non-carbonated drinks.

Source: Legit.ng