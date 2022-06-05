Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has been mentioned as a potential running mate of Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Senator Nnamani has both executive and legislative experience as a former governor of Enugu state and now, a serving senator

He is seen as a frontline favourite as Atiku continues his search for a worthy vice presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - As Alhaji Atiku Abubkar continues his consultations began consultation with top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, more names are springing up as potential running mates to the former vice president.

Another name that has continued to come up prominently is that of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani is a potential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @ChimarokeNamani

There are more reasons why Nnamani would be further considered:

1. Political and leadership experience

The former Enugu state governor has twin advantages over the rest of the potential candidates. Nnamani has both executive and legislative experience. He was a forefront governor of Enugu state for eight years and a ranking senator.

2. Maturity

They believe that Nnamani unarguably possesses the requisite knowledge, ability, and statesmanship to be Nigeria’s vice president.

3. A great mobiliser

His Ebeano political family, since 1999, has become a dynasty in Enugu state and has continued to produce successive governors.

It has also produced a Senate President, Deputy Senate President, senators, ministers, House of Representatives members, ambassadors, INEC national commissioners, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, state House of Assembly members, local government chairmen and councilors in Enugu. His Ebeano network is synonymous with grassroots politics in the state.

4. Consumate professional

An American-trained specialist in obstetrician and gynecologist with sub-speciality in foetal and maternal medicine (medicine of the unborn babies) of international repute, Nnamani is also a professor of medicine. He currently teaches and supervises medical students at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) pro bono.

5. Achiever

As governor of Enugu state, Nnamani demonstrated capacity and provided responsible leadership. It is to his credit that he built and moved the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) to its permanent site, built the ESUT Teaching Hospital at the old site of Parklane Hospital, Enugu, three district hospitals in Udi, Enugu Ezike and Agbani, as well as 24 cottage hospitals. He also built the Enugu Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

