FCT, Abuja - Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, says he doubts the emergence of a southerner as the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The cleric said this during his church’s convention in Abuja, saying that the northerners work as a team, The Punch reported.

Apostle Johnson Suleman said the north will retain presidency in 2023.

Apostle Suleman cited the example of the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, who stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a fellow northerner, at the Peoples Democratic Party’s convention in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

Atiku eventually won the primary, polling 371 votes to beat his closest contender and a southerner, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state.

Suleman was quoted as saying:

“You saw what played out yesterday in Abuja? Why do you think the North has been in office and power for many years? Even if the North is not in the office, the North will be in power.

“If they are not in power, they will be in office. This is because the Southern region, especially South-South, are noisemakers. The North will allow you to finish making your noise then they will shock you. Atiku knew the Southerners were noisemakers, and he worked on it.

“They are 100 per cent loyal to themselves; that is why Tambuwal could take such a decision. All my Northern friends have not spoken ill of me, but the Southerners are the ones mocking me.”

Following the victory of Atiku, all eyes are now on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to see if a northerner or southerner will clinch the party's presidential ticket.

2023: Pastor of famous Nigerian church reveals Buhari's successor in prophecy

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been "spiritually declared" the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This was the prophecy of Pastor Alamu David of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Abule Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 1.

The cleric, therefore, called on all southwesterners and members of the APC to rally around Tinubu so that the revelation will come to fruition.

