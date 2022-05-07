The leadership of the AAC says reports about Sowore's expulsion are false and an attempt by some bad eggs who were earlier expelled by the party for misconduct

According to the AAC, Sowore remains the party chairman and the presidential candidate of the party

However, the AAC says it will consider the reshuffling of leadership at the right time based on the members discretion

Contrary to reports that the African Action Congress (AAC) expelled Omoyele Sowore from the party, the leadership of the party says such reports were false.

According to the Guardian newspaper, a faction of the AAC had earlier announced that the outspoken Sowore has been expelled from the party in 2019 for violating the party’s constitution and misappropriation of funds, among other offenses.

Omoyele Sowore addressing supporters in Ondo State during a rally. Photo Credit: (@YeleSowore)

Meanwhile, a statement by the national publicity secretary of the AAC, Femi Adeyeye said those flying such reports were not members of the party nor are the reports true.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the AAC described the allegations leveled against Sowore as false, criminal, and sponsored by an expelled member of the party, Leonard Nweze.

In what was a flip of the story on Sowore, Adeyeye revealed that those individuals sponsoring fake news were the ones who were expelled from the party in 2019 “after being found guilty of misappropriating party funds, gross sabotage, and numerous anti-party activities.”

He said:

“Setting the records straight, we wish to reiterate, for the umpteenth time, that these elements spreading fake news in the media are not members of our party.

“And the leader of this rogue squad was expelled as far back as May 13, 2019, after being found guilty of misappropriating party funds, gross sabotage, and numerous anti-party activities.”

We are entrenched in democratic tenets - AAC

Adeyeye stated that the party’s decision to expel the offenders was in line with the party norms and values stating that the party cannot allow the company thieves amongst the party leadership.

He further reiterated that the party presidential candidate, Sowore, never in any way misuse or siphon party funds but rather gave a statement of account concerning the expenditure of campaign funds. It also authenticated Sowore’s position as both the leader of the AAC and its presidential candidate.

Adeyeye said:

“As a matter of education, let it also be known that Sowore occupying the chairmanship position of the party and being its presidential candidate, is not unconstitutional or immoral.”

“The AAC is a party entrenched in democratic tenets and it has processes and steeped in lessons from our history.”

Adeyeye further added that the party in an appropriate timing will reshuffle the mantle of leadership based on the will of the party members.

He urged members of the media to disregard any further claims linking Sowore to such allegations.

He said:

“Sowore remains a staunch member of the party, a leader of leaders and a presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections.”

