Members of the Borno state executive council have been asked to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their ministries

The directive was given to the cabinet members by the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum on Thursday, May 5

According to the governor, the dissolution of the council would give the cabinet members the opportunity to actively participate in the APC congress

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday, May 5, approved the dissolution of the state's executive council.

The action by Governor Zulum was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of administration and general services, Danjuma Ali.

Ali who signed the statement on behalf of the secretary to the Borno state government said the dissolution process takes place with immediate effect.

The Borno state executive council has been dissolved by the governor Babagana Zulum. Photo: Prof Babagana Zulum

Daily Trust reports that all members of the cabinet were also directed to hand over affairs to permanent secretaries in their various ministries.

Reason for the dissolution of the cabinet by the governor

In the statement, the state government explained that the dissolution of Governor Zulum's cabinet was aimed at creating an enabling environment for interested members of the executives to legally participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor further stated that he appreciates members of the state's executive council for all the efforts and contributions toward the growth of Borno state.

Zulum also wished them well and the best of luck in future endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng