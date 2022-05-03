Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has declared interest in the coming presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The former presidential candidate in 2019 election said he will pick his nomination form on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja

According to him, he is taken this step after consultations with relevant stakeholders in the country

Another member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Olawepo-Hashim who is interested in flying the flag of his party in next year’s presidential election is set to pick his nomination form on Thursday, May 5, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has thrown his hat into the ring of the 2023 contest. Photo: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

He made this known in a press statement made available to Legit.ng.

He insisted that despite the fact that the country is presently “gripped in the claws of insecurity, worsening energy crises due to absence of local refining of Petroleum products, and inadequate electricity generation, transmission and distribution, a new and better Nigeria is still possible.”

The former presidential candidate in 2019 election, explained that the “current political trajectory of the country is dim and dark as deep ethnic cleavages and bigotry have dominated the landscape accentuating the crises undermining any initiative for a cohesive national redemption.”

He added that sadly, “the culprit for this immediate state of affairs are the dominant elite of Nigeria across party lines whose raison d' eter has been self-interest and personal aggrandizement especially in the past twenty four years after the unfortunate decades of military rule.”

The aspirant maintained that although the initial patriotic national ethos of our great First Republic leaders which made Nigeria one of the leading countries of Asia and Africa with comparative GDP with Malaysia and Thailand has been effectively buried in the rubbles, “yet, there still exist an incredible reservoir of national energy capable of pulling the nation from the ruins and destruction and for the construction of a new and better Nigeria.”

According to him, “this abundant energy is able to bring light to over shadow the darkness that is enveloping our nation. There is a fire in the belly of an average patriotic Nigerian, which when lit, is able to consume any imaginable size of evil.

He said:

“I have stepped out to ignite that fire, in my decision to seek the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the 2023 elections. Mine is not an ambition but a historic burden. It is a burden imposed on me right from my late teens when as an undergraduate youth activist, my generation committed ourselves to the struggle for social and economic development of Nigeria, as well as to the struggle for democratic rule.”

