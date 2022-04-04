A former chief of staff to ex-governor Willie Obiano is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Primus Odili is allegedly being investigated over crimes bordering on financial misappropriation of public funds among others

An EFCC source said the immediate past chief of staff of Anambra state has also disappeared from the public space long before his principal handed overpower

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently on the trail of the past chief of staff to the embattled former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano.

Legit.ng learnt that the commission has been investigating Primus Odili over allegations of fraud and abuse of power during his tenure as the chief of state to the then governor of Anambra state.

Sources within the commission said that since his principal handed over power to the current governor, Primus has evaded all public space and attention to himself.

Allegations under investigation by the EFCC

Although noted to be vying for a senatorial ambition in the state, the sources said the EFCC has begun its investigation on Primus based on reports and documents obtained from the Anambra State Government House in Awka, the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), bank details and witnesses' accounts on the matter.

According to the source, there are possibilities that the former Anambra chief of staff would be declared wanted over allegations like extortion at the Onitsha Head Bridge Market.

The ex-chief of staff was said to have forceful obtained N25 million from drug traders at the market monthly.

The money was allegedly collected from each of thirty-five lines for six years while the shops of those who refused to pay were closed using imposed caretaker leadership.

It was gathered when the marketers received a threat that when they eventually pay after the shops have been locked an additional N5 million fine would be added to the money.

Another allegation against the ex-chief of staff is the diversion of money donated by some individuals and private sectors across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds totalling N11.7 billion were alleged to have been converted to foreign currency and diverted for the purchase of properties abroad under the guise of foreign business trips for the Anambra state government.

The chief of staff was alleged to have received a 10 per cent kickback from construction firms in Anambra running into N 5.8 billion and reportedly collected monthly returns from political appointees and Transition Committee members of the twenty-one local government areas for seven years.

Among other allegations were the diversion of budget allocations for Government House and Governor's Lodge for five years and the misuse of his sensitive position to carry out certain financial transactions which undermined the public interest while also undermining his principal's administration.

