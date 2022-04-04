A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is receiving a lot of congratulations on his 70th birthday

One of those who have sent greetings was President Muhammadu Buhari through his media aide, Femi Adesina

President Buhari said Oshimhole's significant contributions to democracy and good leadership in Nigeria is note-worthy

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole on his 70th birthday.

In his congratulatory message, President Buhari to the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) saluted his contributions to the development of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Buhari said Oshiomhole's mental alertness at his age is exceptional (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

In the president's opinion, "Oshiomhole’s leadership strides in various sectors will stand the test of time, deploying his time and strength to the good of workers and Nigerians as a labour leader, and chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, and accepting the call into politics to serve his state."

A statement released by Femi Adesina on Sunday, April 3, added:

"The president notes the mental soundness and experience of the former APC leader, willingly dedicating himself for the greater good of the country, and acting as the voice of the voiceless in different ramifications."

The president prayed for good health, and continued service to God and humanity as the former APC boss clocks 70 years.

