A Kaduna lawmaker has explained in detail why he dumped the ruling APC in his state amid party leadership crisis

Samaila Suleiman, a member of the State House Representing Kaduna North, disclosed he resigned due to internal issues

In 2015, Suleiman was first elected into the Lower Chamber of the House of Representatives of Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives, Samaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna North), has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing the internal squabbles in the party as his reason.

Daily Trust reports that Suleiman, who represents Kaduna North federal constituency is also the chairman of the House committee on special duties.

In a letter dated Tuesday, March 8, 2022 to the APC state chairman in Kaduna, Emmanuel Jekada, Suleiman stated that his decision followed the breakdown of internal democracy and fractionalization of the party at all levels, especially at the national level.

Mr Suleiman said he left due to lack of internal democracy in APC. Photo credit: Sulaiman Abdullahi

Source: Facebook

The letter

The letter, which was copied to the APC chairman for Kaduna North LGA and ward chairman for Unguwan Sarki, stated that the resignation took immediate effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also attached his membership registration card.

Confirmation

Confirming the resignation, the APC chairman for Kaduna North LGA, Sulaiman Wada, said the letter was received at the state secretariat.

He however said the LG and ward will have to apply to the state party to get the certified copy of his resignation letter.

Apprehension as prominent Northerner dumps APC

The Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had lost an influential member of the ruling party.

Samaila Suleiman, a former member of the House of Reps said his defection was informed by the party's alleged 'factionalisation' at the national level.

Suleiman who represented Kaduna North Federal Constituency was, however, silent on if he would be joining another party.

Top Kaduna senator dumps PDP, joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna north senatorial district at the Eighth Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hunkuyi announced the new development in a letter to the chairman of his ward in the Kudan local government area of Kaduna state.

In the letter dated February 25, the former lawmaker said he has withdrawn his membership from the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng