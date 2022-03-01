A former vice president Atiku Abubakar has been warned against going further with his 2023 presidential ambition

The warning was issued to the 2019 presidential candidate by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday, February 28

According to Ohanaeze, Atiku's miscalculation and his utterances might bring an end to his political career if care is not taken

An Igbo socio-political organisation has warned against the emergence of a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tribune reports that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the possibility of Atiku's emergence as the opposition party 2023 presidential candidate as nostalgic.

A statement released by the secretary-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, warned that should that happen, the Igbos will dump the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that Igbos will dump PDP should Atiku emerge party's presidential candidate Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Depositphotos

Isiguzoro noting that Atiku's recent statements have exposed him as a desperate politician said that the 2019 PDP's presidential candidate is wandering against the political currents and tides of the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Appreciating support coming from other regions

PM News reports that appreciating the support from other regions of the country, Isiguzoro said, Atiku misread the mood of the nation ahead of the 2023 general election.

He added that the former vice president's miscalculation may end up being his retirement package from partisan politics in 2023.

His words:

“He should not fight dirty or appear desperate for the presidency. Rather it’s time for him to voluntarily quit partisan politics and take his rightful place in history as an elder statesman without being dishonoured and disgraced."

Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition hits brick wall? new revelations emerge over ex-VP chances

The former vice president is yet to make a declaration to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would slug it out with Saraki, Tambuwal and others to get the party's ticket.

The Wazirin of Adamawa was the presidential candidate of PDP and contested against President Buhari in 2019.

FOWN blasts Afegbua over comments on Atiku's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that FOWN flayed what it described as unfounded and malicious contents being developed and bandied around to disparage the person of Atiku ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that the group's director-general, Ade Bukky, noted that the campaign of calumny embarked upon by a former commissioner of information in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, is needless going by the basis of his actions.

He said Atiku went through the rigours of electoral processes and was elected Adamawa state governor before the former president Olusegun Obasanjo picked him as his vice president.

Source: Legit.ng