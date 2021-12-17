Bukola Saraki has asked Nigerians to question politicians on their plans for the healthcare sector during campaigns in view of the 2023 elections

The one-time Senate president made the call on Thursday, December 16, Universal Health Coverage Summit in Abuja

Saraki maintained that Nigerian leaders need to take healthcare delivery for all its citizens more seriously

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 elections, Nigerians have been charged to interrogate politicians on their plans for the country's healthcare during campaigns.

The Punch reports that former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, gave the charge on Thursday, December 16, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Bukola Saraki has asked Nigerians to interrogate politicians on their plans for healthcare during campaigns. Photo credit: @bukola.saraki

The former Kwara state governor during the Universal Health Coverage Summit called for stronger political will amongst politicians and policymakers to achieve universal basic healthcare in Nigeria.

Saraki in a statement signed by the head of his media office, Olu Onemola, said:

“Very soon, politicians will soon start campaigning to be President or to be governors. Nigerians must ask them, ‘What are your plans for universal health coverage?’ and ‘How do you intend to achieve it?’ When the time comes, the answers to these questions must be considered by the electorate.”

According to him, Nigerian leaders at the national and sub-national levels need to take healthcare delivery for all its citizens more seriously, Daily Trust added.

He explained that this how to put healthcare and health security coverage on the front burner. Saraki went on to note that as a medical doctor, the topic of healthcare system is close to my heart.

