The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court did not declare as illegal or invalid marriages conducted at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos

According to documents sighted by Legit.ng, the court only granted an order restraining the Ministry of Interior

Specifically, the ministry was restricted from further contracting, celebrating, or registering marriages except for Ikoyi and FCT

Contrary to widespread belief that the the Federal High Court in Lagos has nullified marriages conducted at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry in Lagos, evidence has shown that this is far from the truth.

Specifically, the court singled out the federal government-owned Marriage Registries of Ikoyi, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in its ruling, the judgement read.

The court has not nullified Ikoyi registry marriages. Photo: The Cable

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Eti Osa LGA of Lagos state in a suit marked FHC/LS/CS/816/18 had challenged the power of the ministry of interior to operate marriage registries, conduct weddings and issue marriage certificates.

The plaintiff had also sought an order “directing the 1st defendant to return all the fees/money paid by couples” since the judgment granted in 2004.

In the ruling, D.E. Osiagor, the presiding judge, held that the LG councils are statutorily responsible for issuing marriage certificates in Nigeria.

However, refused to direct the minister of Interior to return all marriage certificates issued within the respective Plaintiffs’ local government councils since June 8, 2004, as demanded by the plaintiffs.

The court in its ruling said:

“Reliefs 1 granted as follows: AN ORDER of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant himself and/or either by his privies, agents or delegates from further contracting marriages under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004 within the Plaintiffs’ Local Government Councils Area. Except marriages conducted in the Marriage Registries of Ikoyi Lagos and Federal Capital Territory Abuja."

“Reliefs 2 granted as follows: AN ORDER of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant himself and/or either by his privies, agents or delegates from further celebrating marriages under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN). 2004 within the Plaintiffs Local Government Councils Area. Except marriages conducted in the Marriage Registries of Ikoyi Lagos and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Reliefs 3 granted as follows: AN ORDER of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant himself and/or either by his privies, agents or delegates from further granting or issuing certificates of marriage under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004 within the Plaintiffs’ Local Government Councils Area. Except marriages conducted in the Marriage Registries of Ikoyi Lagos and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Relief 4 granted as follows: AN ORDER of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant himself and/or either by his privies, agents or delegates from further registering marriages contracted and/or celebrated under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004 within the Plaintiffs’ Local Government Councils Area. Except marriages conducted in the Marriage Registries of Ikoyi Lagos and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Reliefs 5 & 6 refused.

“Relief 7 granted to the extent that there shall be no Federal Marriage Registry in the Marriage Districts (Local Government Councils) save Ikoyi and Abuja Federal Marriage Registry predating the 1999 Constitution without prejudice to 1st Defendants exclusive powers to issue a license to places of public worship to celebrate marriages all over the Federation.”

You an read the full document here.

Source: Legit.ng