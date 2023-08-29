A video shows the moment a couple shared expensive necklaces as souvenirs to guests during their wedding

The necklaces are said to be made of 18-karat gold, specially packaged in green suitcases for some wedding guests

TikTok users who saw the video said the couple are genuinely generous and that they have raised the bar notches higher

A rich couple raised the bars several notches higher after sharing gold at their wedding reception.

In a video posted on TikTok by Asoebi Ladies, the couple gave their friends precious ornaments made of gold.

The wedding guests were given suitcases containing folding ornaments. Photo credit: TikTok/@asoebiladies.

The video shows when the ornaments were delivered to the wedding guests, who were joyful after opening the green suitcases.

Friends get 18-karat golden ornaments as wedding souvenirs

But it was said that only a select few of the couple's friends got the precious necklaces, which are made of 18-karat gold.

People on TikTok praised the couple for their generosity, while others said it is good to be rich.

Many said the couple are most likely to be Yoruba and Lagosians, who are known for elaborate parties.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as couple shares precious ornaments as wedding souvenirs

@Babe said:

"Funny enough dey don't even like each other and most of them don't even like the gift and will gossip about it."

@Yurlady96 said:

"Can only be YORUBA doings."

@Idris Arafat asked:

"Most talked about? Una never see where they give bail of 1k as a souvenir? Deep freezer? Generator? Y’all need to experience real Lagosian patties."

@iamlohlarh said:

"See my Yoruba peeps. We sabi turn up and show up."

@ajikeh05 said:

"Leave souvenirs for Lagos, Abeokuta and Ijebu parties."

@yemi_37 commented:

"Don’t tell me this is gold. If na gold omo there is level to this owanbe doings."

@Regina osamor said:

"Yourba parties are always lit. Their gifts are top-notch."

