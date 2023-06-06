Years after the demise of his beloved wife, a Nigerian man finally decided to get a new life partner

To make it official, he went to perform marriage rites in the hometown of his wife-to-be and was accompanied by his children

A heartwarming video showed how his grown children showed him support as he got a replacement for their late mum

A Nigerian man has remarried another woman five years after his wife passed away.

One of his grown children, a lady, shared the development on social media, saying her mother died in 2018.

He remarried after his wife's demise. Photo Credit: @trishiamelisa

Source: TikTok

Throwing their weight behind their father's decision, his children accompanied him to perform marriage rites in his new wife's hometown.

The narrator's husband was also on the ground to show solidarity with his father-in-law. After all said and done, the family all posed with their stepmother and their dad as they celebrated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions trailed the TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Edna22ng said:

"My father refused is remarried for the past 14 years of my mother's death until he die 3 years ago, I'm happy for you my dear don't bluff and prosper."

chisom Goodness said:

"Wow congrats my dad actually married last yr after been alone for 9yrs I really miss my mom."

CHISIMGOLIBE said:

"My dad remarried after 10yrs of my moms death , unfortunately the women left my dad after one year, she say she no marry again."

Kirirkiristar said:

"We have forced my mum to remarry again so she can feel love again she refused . She is still young tho she married at young age."

Ikein16Aylin said:

"My mom refused to remarry yet she was still looking good buh unfortunately also left us on 7th may 2023️rip ma parents."

voltagequeen2221 said:

"My mum refuse to get married after 23 yrs of my dad death and she was 30 yrs wen she lost my dad ,am still hoping she get married someday."

Man impregnates wife after they filed for a divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had got his wife pregnant after they filed for a divorce.

The man and his wife were said to have agreed to go their separate ways, and they approached a court to end their relationship.

According to the post on Twitter, the man's wife left the house and checked into another apartment away from her husband. Friends and family were said to have intervened and tried to reconcile the couple, but they insisted on divorce.

Source: Legit.ng