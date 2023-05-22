A video of young bride dancing in her uniquely designed dress has gone viral on TikTok

The bride who looked beautiful in her flowing and resplendent wedding gown entertained attendees with her skillful dance

Many people praised her for thinking outside the box with her dress and indicated that adding sunglasses to her wedding gown was a good idea

A bride has become an internet sensation after she shared a video of herself dancing in her stunning wedding dress on TikTok.

The video showed the bride twirling and spinning in her flowing gown, which features a unique design and a pair of sunglasses.

Bride fitting dress and amazing dance rocks the internet. Photo credit: @shacniaabdul Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

An out of the box wedding dress

The bride displayed that she wanted to have a fun and memorable wedding, hence her reason for her awesome dress which reflected her personality and style.

She wore a white dress and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look and make a fashion statement.

The captivating video has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who praised the bride for her creativity and originality.

Many people said that they loved her dress and that it suited her perfectly. They also complimented her dance moves and her sunglasses, saying that they added more fun and charm to her wedding. Some people also criticized her choice, insisting that she should not have added sunglasses.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sapna64748 reacted:

"Who thought the bride is the middle one."

@user85858578485 said:

"She's having fun as she should."

@hamidu8588484 wrote:

"Nice vibe but NWatsup with the sunglasses though."

@AyaanleDucaysane commented:

"Omg this is so cute she finally got married."

@Shawttty also commented:

"The best wedding dressM.A, love the way she thought out of the box."

