A plus-size man with unusual energy got wedding guests shouting when he stepped into the dance floor and displayed cool moves

The man was putting on dark goggles and he was surrounded by ladies and young men who cheered him up as he danced

As he continued to dance non-stop, excited people at the party removed their phones to capture the stunning moment

A thrilling video of a man displaying perfect dance moves at a wedding party has received huge attention.

The man who is plus-sized completely swept his audience off their feet the moment he stepped out.

The man's energy at the wedding dance has been described as infectious. Photo credit: @dj_adom @biggiehappiness

Source: Instagram

His moves were sleek and well-measured to match the sound blasting from the speakers that surrounded the party arena.

He whined his waist without thinking of who was watching, turning and spinning around many times with ease despite his size.

Party guests thrilled by his moves

The highest point of his amazing display was when he lifted one of his legs as if he wanted to kick someone, but it was all a show of style.

Ladies who were present at the wedding party cheered him up and shouted in a frenzy and joyous excitement.

He literally stood in the middle of the guests and did wonder with his feet and body. It was such a nice moment that people removed their smartphones and were capturing his nice dance moves.

The energy displayed by the man also took internet users by storm when the video was shared on Instagram. After watching the video, they took to the comment section to express deep satisfaction at what the man did. See some of the comments below:

@crykette2u said:

"Yessss the exact energy for the occasion."

@ofori.vivian commented:

"I will send everyone back who is not this happy on my wedding day."

@__ter3nce__ said:

"Biggie Biggie Biggie can't you see sometimes your moves just hypnotize me."

Source: Legit.ng