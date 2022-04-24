A Congolese pastor Zagabe Chiluza married four women, all virgins, in a colourful wedding a few months in eastern Congo

He had married the first wife before marrying the four, claiming that he adopted the idea of polygamy from the Bible, using Jacob, who had four wives, as an example

The boastful man of God said men from his church marry only virgins, encouraging others to practice polygamy

Zagabe Chiluza, a man from the eastern Congo, left tongues wagging after marrying for wives.

The polygamous pastor married the four women, all virgins, in a colourful wedding ceremony a year ago.

Zagabe Chiluza and his four wives on their wedding day. Photo: Afrimax.

According to AfriMax English, the man of the cloth always shares scriptures from the Holy Book to prove polygamy isn't a sin.

"I have one wife already and today I'm going to marry these four. They will join the first wife," he said on his wedding day.

He claimed the idea of marrying more wives originated from the Bible.

"Jacob had many wives Leah and Rachel, then Bilha and Zilpa...four wives for one man," he said.

Zagabe said he got saved in 1986, and during the wedding, while addressing the guests, he said;

"I'm glad to have five wives."

Zagabe Chiluza's four wives were all virgins when he married them at his church in eastern Congo. Photo: Afrimax.

Some members of Zagabe's church echoed his sentiments that polygamy is accepted in the Bible.

AfriMax visited the man of God a year after sharing Zagabe's wedding and his wives at their home, and they were happily married.

Man weds triplet sisters at once

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married triplet sisters on same day.

In an interview with AfriMax, Luwizo revealed he first fell in love with Natalie, who he met on social media and couldn't resist.

Whenever Luwizo would visit Natalie's home, and she was not around, he would be welcomed by one of the triplets and couldn't differentiate them. With time, they both fell in love with him.

Luwizo said he was shocked to meet three identical women after visiting Natalie's house to formalise their marriage.

"At first, when we told him he had to marry all of us he was shocked. But because he had already fallen in love with all of us, nothing couldn't stop our plans since we were also in love with him. Even though people consider it impossible for three women to share one husband, but to us, sharing everything has been our life since childhood," Natalie, one of the triplets said.

