A video has shown the funny moment a Nigerian bride stood still and watch as her husband danced all alone

During the dance, the bride stood just as if she was shy to dance, making many to ask if she was the bride or a guest at the reception

The video has set tongues wagging with so many people reacting in different ways when the video was shared on Instagram

A bride has been seen in a video standing and watching her husband dance all alone at their wedding reception.

The bride did not even move an inch or behave as if she was happy, making people to ask the reasons for her action.

The bride refused to dance. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Why did she not dance?

Many think the bride was shy and probably not ready to dance. But her husband paid her no attention as he continued to scatter dance at the reception.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many people took to the comment section of the post to express different opinions on the video. Many agreed that the lady might have been shy to dance. The video was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@sharonofficial126 reacted:

"In her mind she is like so this boy nor normal??? Abi Na my eye dey pain me."

@tonia_gram_ said:

"You see the guy with mic hyping the groom, dem be club mates."

@thrillz01 commented:

"He should turn and do those moves to his wife not the mc....Vibe with your wife."

@iam_ajayigloria reacted:

"Una sure say this girl really wan marry the man?why she no even smile even if she no sabi dance."

@swit__16 said:

"She probably was at home being a good wife material while the man was enjoying his youth. This life enjoy yourself, life is too short for surprises."

Husband scatter wedding reception with fast leg dance

Meanwhile, Legit,ng has previously reported that a Nigerian man scattered his wedding reception with a strong leg dance.

The man's dance was just like a flash of lightning, wowing many.

When the groom stepped on the dancing floor, many thought he would take it easy, but he went very fast, just like a robot.

