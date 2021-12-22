Two young lovers braved the element and decided to still go ahead with their wedding despite heavy flooding

Though guests could not show up because of how messy the event venue was, the couple wallowed through the water

Many people who reacted to their video online wondered why the lovers still went ahead to hold their wedding

A young couple in Malaysia never allowed anything to come between them and their love. Before the day of the wedding, it rained and there was heavy flooding.

That still did not discourage them. A video shared by @nowthisnews on Instagram showed the couple in white attire walking through a rain-made river to their wedding event.

They sat calmly

At the venue, despite that the whole place was flooded, a tent and many chairs were arranged for the event. The lovers sat there like everything was alright.

A few family members were present to witness the occasion and celebrate them. Photographers who were there for the event had to roll up their trousers to avoid getting them wet in the water.

Video sparks reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

toussuite said:

"Wait. What swam by them?!"

jusdeauxit said:

"Just a croc minding its business."

debraryan1 said:

"Are we just going to pass by and ignore whatever was floating behind them. I’m going it was her train."

annybanany said:

"Forced smile. Maybe shoulda rescheduled after all. No guests."

skishredder wondered:

"But no one else showed up?"

