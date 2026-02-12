From Love Stories to Cash Rewards: How PalmPay Is Celebrating Relationships This Valentine’s Day
As the excitement of Valentine’s Day is in the air, PalmPay has launched the perfect opportunity for couples to share their stories and get rewarded.
The celebration of Valentine’s Day is about connection. It’s about two people choosing each other through first dates, shared dreams, and the everyday moments that quietly build a life together.
This Valentine's Day, PalmPay has launched the #LoveWithPalmPay, campaign to celebrate those meaningful connections and how simple money moments can bring couples closer.
What’s the #LoveWithPalmPay offer all about?
From February 9 to February 21, 2026, PalmPay is inviting users to share a 30 – 60 seconds real-life stories, either solo or as duets, showing how PalmPay helped them support, stay connected, or grow together with someone they love.
The offer runs across Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.
Over the two weeks, eight couples will be rewarded with ₦100,000 each, for winners per week, bringing the total prize pool to ₦800,000.
Love doesn’t stand still, and neither do relationships. What starts as dating often grows into shared goals, commitment, and building a future together.
How to win in #LoveWithPalmPay campaign
To stand a chance to win, entries should:
● Share an authentic love story about your partner
● Clearly show or reference PalmPay in use (transfers, savings, or other in-app actions)
● Be creative and emotionally engaging
● Be posted within the campaign period (February 9th–21st)
● Use the campaign hashtag #LoveWithPalmPay
● Be shared on any of PalmPay’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok
PalmPay always works, even in relationships
At every stage, whether it’s sending support right on time, saving together for something important, or managing shared responsibilities, PalmPay remains part of the small, everyday actions that strengthen relationships.
From an inclusive perspective, parenthood is also a celebration of partnership.
Beyond daily responsibilities and sacrifices, Valentine’s Day offers parents a moment to pause, reconnect, and remember the romance that started it all.
This Valentine’s season, PalmPay is celebrating love as it truly is evolving, intentional, and built on shared moments. Real stories. Real connections. And the everyday money moments that truly #LoveWithPalmPay.
