A groom-to-be walked away from his marriage plans after paying ₦3.5m bride price, leaving many shocked when his in-laws still demanded ₦1.5m for food

The man had already covered all ceremony expenses but cancelled the wedding after his bride’s family refused to compromise on a fresh food money request

Despite his deep love for the woman, the groom cancelled the union as her silence during the dispute with her family left him frustrated and disappointed

A Nigerian man has called off his wedding to his fiancée just weeks before the event after her family demanded an additional ₦1.5 million for food to be shared on the day, despite his earlier payment of ₦3.5 million as bride price.

It was gathered that the groom-to-be had tried to reason with the family, suggesting that he would personally handle the catering for the day.

Man calls off wedding despite paying ₦3.5m bride price

However, the family insisted that the money must be paid, claiming it was a compulsory tradition in their family.

Before the incident, the man had already taken care of every other expense related to the ceremony. Still, the bride’s family reportedly refused to show any understanding and insisted their demand had to be met.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @itzchristunique, the man was deeply unhappy about the situation, especially because his fiancée remained silent and did not attempt to pacify her family throughout the conflict.

Due to the family’s rigid stance and unwillingness to compromise, the wedding was eventually cancelled despite the groom’s strong love for his partner.

The user’s post read:

"My friend’s brother, whose wedding was supposed to take place in December, just cancelled it. The family of his fiancée demanded he pay ₦1.5m for food to be served that day."

"Meanwhile, he had already hired event planners to handle everything, including the food. He told them not to worry, but they insisted it was their family’s tradition. His biggest frustration is that his wife-to-be said nothing when he asked her to intervene."

"When I asked my friend if there was more to this, she said yes. Her brother had already paid over ₦3.5m as bride price and other expenses. He’s frustrated about the entire marriage process even though he still loves the girl deeply."

"Well, I support him 100 percent because why would your family be so demanding and you say nothing about it?"

The story has since attracted wide reactions from social media users, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as man calls off wedding

@JahBlesssaint21 added:

"Entitlement family, stay far away from me."

@Saodami1 wrote:

"If his wife truly cares, she would mediate, her silence doesn't show inaction it shows what he's marrying into. She already isn't willing to fight for him. Obviously ... He I.M.O did the best thing. Call it off before you marry her family instead of her."

@PSALM21_ mentioned:

"You see those exorbitant fees they give to suitors, is to test them to see if they’ll oblige and when they oblige they now start the milking. Why is he spending 3.5m for bride price and they’re still asking for 1.5m. Some families are just shameless."

@itsTseTse stressed:

"Crazy entitlement fr."

@kkingjorge wrote:

"She's not tired of spinsterhood yet. Street still dey her eyes."

@DESTINYMAGARET wrote:

"Poverty stricken family do too much."

@Sir_Willoh said:

"My 3.5m must complete. Since the lady has decided to assist her family in milking him, he has every right to dry up the milk. That's not a family to settle in."

@bond_00Seven noted:

"3.5m based on inflation and currency is not bad. When I got married in 2015, bride price and list was around 500k. It's the insistence on him bringing 1.5m for food I don't get. Even without the groom arranging catering, it's 100% their job to feed their inlaws. Hope he."

@Candydgreat shared:

"In 2010,a relative got married and after the reception, the wife's family started fighting that he must split what he realised into 2. He obliged. Few years into the marriage,the totally drained him financially and the wife left. NB: They wrecked another of their rich inlaw too."

@JohnBekeowei stated:

"It's poverty. The girl's family wants to use the man as a retirement plan to get the money that they don't have. It's marriage, they're supposed to support him and not demanding 1.5m for food."

@COlisemeka noted:

"3.5m + 1.5m= 5m. Just for wedding in our current economy. And the family couldn't lessen the burden on him. It's not fair. Some families should do better. What will be the faith of their daughter now? The stigma, gossip would really get to her mental health. It well."

@pointedmouth said:

"if he cancels that marriage he is going to be at a great lost because he might have invested more than 3m in the marriages preparation. They just played him. They knew he wont be able to go back."

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

