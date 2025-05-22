A Nigerian mother asked her son if he could marry a woman like her, questioning if he could accept a partner with her behaviour

The son described his mother as intelligent and generous, but shared two features she didn't expect to hear

The mother was shocked by his honesty, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the viral video

A Nigerian mother asked her son if he could marry a woman who behaved just like her.

She was taken aback by his response, as he described the type of woman she was.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @adunbarinmatoshi02, the lady shared a video of herself and her son walking on the road.

She asked him:

“Can you marry a woman like your mother? Like me? Can you marry a woman that behaves like me?”

He responded:

“Actually, you’re intelligent, smart, beautiful, and a giver. But you’re very masculine. You’re too stubborn. You’re too stubborn for me.”

Source: TikTok

The woman was shocked by his response and asked him if he prayed for a woman like her.

David replied:

“Not really.”

The video was captioned:

"I asked my son if he can marry someone like me. I was shocked by his response."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail son’s response to mum’s questions

Oluwafisayomirepete said:

"Now i believe an adage that says "For the fact you have a good mother doesn't mean your father have a good wife."

MAMA_VEE said:

"Honestly, Your mom is stubborn and masculine because situations make her so, imagine if she's not,my dear, she won't be able to overcome all she went through. Because of her fearlessness, she's able to raise you singlehandedly. So, it's very hard to see a single parent that's not masculine and stubborn. She needs that quality to raise u well as a single parent. I celebrate you mama. Though I stand to be corrected."

Anfelaalabi01 said:

"He gave you so many accolades that will attract any man but that masculine aspect na big one oooooo. I love his courage to speak up you did a good job raising him."

mosesojochenemiha said:

"You are very masculine. You are too stubborn for me!. I love his sincerity and his intelligence. Truth is we men are attracted to femininity."

ChiefMD said:

"This young man just said what all men want and expect from a woman they want to spend the rest of their life with. All the good quality he mention plus peace. Female equals femininity and gentleness towards our fragile ego as a man. No be competition na relationship. Man as man and woman as woman and both doing great works together. David is a king speaking all men mind to women via her mum question."

