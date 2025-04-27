A Nigerian woman shared her experience as she took her daughter to the venue for her 2025 JAMB exam

The woman recounted what she noticed about the parents there and two events that stood out to her

She also opened up on the conversation she had with one of the parents she met at the UTME centre

A Nigerian woman shared her experience after taking her daughter to write her Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) exam.

She shared pictures of herself and her daughter at the venue as she shared what she noticed about other parents at the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mother shares drama that unfolded at her daughter's JAMB venue.

Source: Facebook

Identified on Facebook as , the woman noted that most parents at the centre complained about the difficulty in getting transport.

read:

“So today my best girl wrote Jamb and I took her to the centre! Her exam was for 9am and I was surprised to find there was a 6.30am set of students and their parents complained about the difficulty for those using public transport.

“While I was there I met a few friends and acquaintances who also had Jamb candidates. I also met a few other parents and we chatted over how the exam was being conducted. There were however two people that stood out to me.

“A sweet dad who brought his daughter… just sitting down and talking with him was so endearing. He shared different things about his children and you could tell he was a very present dad. When his daughter came out of the exam the warm smile and hug they gave each other as he asked her about the exam spoke volumes.

“A young lady who refused to remove her jewellery saying “ I no fit comot this chain, instead I no go write jamb” . A few of the parents appealed to her to remove the beads and she refused. She said it was clear we didn’t have traditionalists in our family and she would not remove what would lead to her being harmed. To the embarrassment of some she went on to say that even when she had sex she didn’t remove them.

“She was the object of discussion for quite a while.. and the statements were the same. “ this one no get home training” .. At the end of the day how your children behave in the public is usually attributed to you. If it’s good we get the praise .. it’s bad we get the blame.…back to my daughter. She finished her exam and we are hopeful for a good result!”

Mother shares drama that unfolded at her daughter's JAMB venue.

Source: UGC

Reactions as mother follows daughter to JAMB venue

Eky Babe said:

"Interesting anecdotes. I have absolutely NO recollection of my JAMB experiences. And I wrote the exam 2ce...in SS2 and SS3. I wonder why the memory is a blank for me?"

Ifeoma May Anozia Azogu said:

"Umm how was my jamb sef …? Smiles"

Eky Babe said:

"I wish your daughter good success."

In a related story, a girl who went to write her UTME in Lagos was declared missing by her family members, and after two days, she was found outside Lagos.

Man's son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

