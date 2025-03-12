A Nigerian youth was in disbelief after seeing his younger sister's Facebook chats with a boy she seems to be dating

He posted the Facebook chat on social media and expressed shock at the occupation of the boy in question

While some people questioned what he was doing with his sister's phone, others advised him on what to do

A young man was stunned after seeing his 17-year-old sister's Facebook chat with her suspected lover.

The Nigerian youth, @ayoosbond419, was amused that his younger sister was in love with a yahoo boy (internet fraudster).

A young man found his sister's Facebook chat with a boy. Photo Credit: @ayoosbond419

The young man did a recording of their Facebook chat for his TikTok followers to see. Words layered on his TikTok video of the chat read:

"POV: My 17 year old sister is in love.

"Omo na yahoo boy sha."

In the chats, his sister told the boy she looked forward to being gifted a phone by him on her signing out day.

In another chat, she lamented about not seeing him in school.

View the chats in the video below:

Reactions trail the Facebook chats

sunnyrichy001 said:

"Omo your sister English get as e be."

N@$$TY🍀💨 said:

"The guy just day use her past time o he get other shawties."

Favy🫧🎀🥹 said:

"Thank God say I no do this kind love ur sister dey do when I Dey 17."

Stephanie smith said:

"Omoorr bro leave dem make she self experience life her self."

MADE~OF~BLACK💥🪐🖤 said:

"This guy no like her ooo😌😳,Sha warn ur sis make she no give him back Sha."

꧁༆SHEEDAH COUTURE 🧵💕🎉༆꧂ said:

"She has a pure heart ❤️😂 always telling if he offends her."

💔Royal blood💔 said:

"Wetin concern me be say wetin you find enter her Facebook account 😂 between me and you."

ℕ𝕖𝕣𝕗𝕖𝕕 𝕊𝕠𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕨 👽💔 said:

"You better tell your sister the truth ,the guy no love her,see him reply sef."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Facebook chat between an SS3 girl and her male classmate had amused people.

Lady displays messages found on sibling's phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the messages she found on her younger sister's phone.

She said the messages were sent by her younger sister's best friend. The messages, filled with concern and care, emphasised the beauty of their friendship with each other.

"Zeenat, have you finished writing your home economics notes?" and "Are you ready for school?" one of the messages read.

