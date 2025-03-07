A Nigerian lady has shared how her elder sister behaves each time she is about to leave her matrimonial house

During one of her visits to her married elder sister's house, the lady recorded her crying and begging her to stay

A video of the married lady weeping and appealing to her younger sibling to stay behind has stirred mixed reactions on social media

A lady has shown internet users her elder sister's emotional reaction each time she prepares to leave her after visiting.

She marvelled that her elder sister is so clingy.

A Nigerian lady wept as her sister prepared to leave her matrimonial home. Photo Credit: @susangeorrge

Source: TikTok

"This sister of mine doesn’t joke with me," she wrote on TikTok.

The younger sibling, @susangeorrge, shared a short video of one of such moments when she got set to leave her elder sister's matrimonial home.

Her elder sister shed tears and begged her to stay with them.

An elder sister wept as her younger sister got ready to leave her husband's house after paying a visit. Photo Credit: @susangeorrge

Source: TikTok

When she jokingly asked if her staying back with them was what she wanted, the married lady agreed.

Many people found her behaviour hilarious, joking that she acted like a last born. The clip shared on TikTok has gone viral.

Watch her video below:

Lady's emotional outburst stirs reactions

Bosinuola ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Dis is how I use to feel wen my sister's are leaving my house,d water will just be coming out unannounced😭😭😭!!! I can feel her pain."

bright said:

"Stay with her oooo Na last Born she suppose be,but she just rush come out first."

Baby_boo 💕💕💕 said:

"This always happens when I visit my bestie not related but friends if I want to leave she will be crying."

Joan Wolugbom said:

"I’ll definitely cry if my sister wants to leave me."

BEWAJI said:

"Na y I no dey wan visit my sister if I dey go she go dey give me attitude."

SMALL CHOPS/CAKE ABARANJE said:

"Is she pregnant because she has become so clingy. Awwwnn stay with her na."

preshbabe❤️❤️👸 said:

"For me where no come get sister nko wetin u want us make we do na."

Tessa said:

"God do mistake give am elder sister na last born fit am."

ogomaeze said:

"Stay with her oo. Na last born wey mistakenly jumped out as first daughter."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride's brother was emotional at a wedding as his sister got married.

Man weeps as elder sister prepares to wed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man wept as his elder sister was made up for her wedding.

The young man sat behind his sister as he wept. The bride struggled to comport herself and eventually wept.

The TikToker who shared the clip revealed that the weeping young man is the last born and added that she was jealous of the siblings' love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng