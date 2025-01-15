A Nigerian lady said she found herself in a police station and was delayed for hours after she broke up with her boyfriend

The lady said she told her man that she did not want the relationship again, resulting in the alleged arrest

She said her relationship was toxic, noting that after she called it quits, it did not go down well with her man

A Nigerian lady alleged that her man got her arrested after she told him that she was not doing again.

She said she was in a toxic relationship, and she decided to call it quits so that she would have rest.

The lady alleged that her man arrrested her for breaking up with him. Photo: TikTok/@useritzfaithfe.

Source: TikTok

However, her decision to end the relationship did not go well with the man, who reacted in an unexpected way.

In a TikTok video, the lady, @useritzfaithefe said the man invited police to look into the matter.

She said:

"Toxic relationship landed me in a police station for the first time in my entire life."

The lady shared a video of the police station where the man took her to.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man allegedly arrests his boyfriend

@Adaora Godspower Okon said:

"Relationship don make you become ex convict."

@THE HAIR BOSS said:

Lol my own na army officers separate us. We even sign paper say we no go see each other again."

@CHINENYE said:

"Lol..I arrested my ex o. The relationship wasn’t toxic but Abeg o I say I no do oga say I must do; was stalking me. I arrest am mk e sign undertaking first cause the stalking was dangerous biko."

@Zobo seller in osogbo said:

"We plenty wey relationship go put for trouble."

@Ify’s fragrance finds said:

"Omo this story go sweet the boy Dey dramatic."

@aminaalhassan74 said:

"Me where Dey almost throw inside river. Because I say I no do again."

@EmperorArizona said:

"Return everything he bought for you then peace will reign."

@serria413 said:

"My own calculated all the money he spend on me, even the 1k I took from the back of his phone, no be small thing. He wrote every damm thing on paper and gave it to me."

@Emmanuel Ochuba said:

"So police arrest because of relationship. First time am hearing this."

@Precious said:

"If I refund shi shi make I kpai! We go go that station together, we go sleep there or we go sleep for hospital."

@glam_by_gold_1 said:

"In everything you do in this life please always pray not to date a toxic person. You see that I’m not interested again na war for them oo."

Lady sad as boyfriend breaks up with her

In a related story reported by Legit.ng a heartbroken Nigerian lady was seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship.

In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years.

According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng