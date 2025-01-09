A lady who recently celebrated her birthday has cried out on social media over her father's WhatsApp status

At exactly midnight, she saw the post on her dad's status and funnily lamented his choice of picture

Internet users commented on her father's WhatsApp status, with some lamenting with the birthday celebrant

A birthday celebrant, @miranamuts, has expressed displeasure over her dad's WhatsApp post marking her new age.

@miranamuts cried out on TikTok, saying her dad made the status update at exactly midnight.

Her dad made the WhatsApp status update at midnight. Photo Credit: @miranamuts

In a TikTok post, she lamented that he used an old picture of when she was younger, adding that he used her ugly old picture for his WhatsApp display picture.

"At exactly midnight!!!God abeg😭and he put another ugly old picture of me on his dp as well," the celebrant wrote.

Dad's WhatsApp status on daughter's birthday

She shared a screenshot of her father's WhatsApp status, and it was observed her dad did a throwback while celebrating her birthday.

"Early WCW, dis age was so too chaotic.

"Thou t doesn't mean she grew up," he captioned the photo.

Watch the video below:

People react to her dad's birthday post

peace robby said:

"Congratulations coz atleast he remember its ur birthday dear😅😅😅but my dad ur telling him its my birthday en he ans so what 🥹 u can imagine."

Zia said:

"Who forced him😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣papa why?"

Miss Gitari said:

"Who else does not know even if their fathers remembers their birthday."

Mys Afia serwaah💙🥹 said:

"That how my dad is he will post exactly 12:🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂all my videos I have send for him."

Bax A.Nyanzi said:

"Mbu thou t doesn't mean she grew up🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 proud Dad. Happy birthday to you."

Aden said:

"My Dad can just take a random pic, no edit, no nothing and he posts u on his status without writing anything."

billyandrew62 said:

"😂😂😂😂 Happy Birthday dear. Sorry about the old man's choice of picture."

Superbee😘😘😘 said:

"I swear on God Na throwback pictures my dad do post every year too... He get one wey I be like flying angels."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had gone viral online after sharing the messages she received on WhatsApp from her biological father.

Dad gifts daughter house on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dad had gifted his daughter a new house on her 13th birthday.

Speaking on the massive gift, the proud dad said he did so because he wanted to put her in a position to live the life of her choice while still young and full of life. The man added that the gesture would be a family tradition and urged other parents to follow suit as this would ensure their freedom, thus breaking the poverty cycle.

"Let's put our children in position to be free to live how they choose while they're young and full of life. Free them as best we can to live out their dreams and desires. Free them to determine for themselves the relationships they may choose to have with Banks and employers. Free them so they can be what they are inclined to be. #7OD," he wrote.

