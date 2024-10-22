A Nigerian woman caught the attention of netizens on TikTok because of how she marketed her product

The hilarious woman sells doughnuts which she packed inside a white container and hawked in public

The woman who had a baby strapped at her back advertised the snacks in a funny way which made the video go viral

A funny woman who sells doughnuts is trending because of how she advertises her products.

The woman had the doughnuts in a transparent bucket when she came out for business.

The woman used a hilarious voice to market her doughnuts. Photo credit: TikTok/ @primeghost.

Source: TikTok

In the video video posted on TikTok by @primeghost, the woman was spoted with her baby strapped on her back.

A lot of people who heard her voice and how she advertised the doughnut went to the comment section to laugh.

At the moment, the video has more than 1900 comments and over 35000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a hawker

@B said:

"Make Fuhad no see this thing o."

@RAYMOND—£ said:

"Please make una asked her to stop she Dey vex me I swear."

@Becky Gold481 said:

"But main looking at dis woman she Dey really suffer, let’s assist her pls."

@harbakky said:

"Why the thing con dey vex me."

@Ghrace said:

"Coming to this after seeing fuhad’s own."

@Ovigwe Ogbeifo said:

"Fuhad own was right under this video."

@Midey of TikTok said:

"What is this? The way una dey take us for granted in this country self."

@Ng special said:

"Dis woman for no try this tin. She just cause me pains."

@223 said:

"Everybody con Dey discover their talent."

@BIG LAVISH GDK said:

"Them no go open shop for you ooo."

@Narcisstic critic said:

"We still Dey heal from fish pieeeeee."

@chicshaven1 said:

"This one no work. Try another one ma."

Girl imitates fish pie hawker

In a related story, a little girl caught the attention of social media users after a video showed her imitating a viral hawker, Alax Evalsam.

The girl shouted like Alax, and her video went viral and got a lot of social media reactions from her admirers.

Many people said she imitated the popular hawker so well that their voices were indistinguishable.

Source: Legit.ng