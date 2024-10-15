A former drummer has narrated his heartbreaking experience with his church that made him quit

The Nigerian man said he started drumming in his teens and rendered the same service to the main church at 16

However, when he needed money to purchase the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) form and when his mum fell ill, he was shocked by the church's response

A Nigerian youth, @Kingdavidgift_, has shared how he stopped attending church and now prefers online worship.

@Kingdavidgift_ shared his touching story on X while reacting to @AjeboDanny's tweet about Christians and seeking help from their clerics.

@Kingdavidgift_ said he was his church's drummer from his teenage years and progressed to rendering the same service in the main church.

"...The church wasn't small, a zonal headquarter. I was the only drummer, started drumming from teens department and was drumming for the main church at 16."

The young man said he was devoted to church's activities and didn't miss any program, despite not being paid or given any financial support.

However, when he needed money to purchase JAMB form and when his mum was sick, the church failed him. Thsi made him quit. His tweets in part read:

"2 years after WAEC I decided to take JAMB but no cash, I went to the church, they said "we will get back to you". After 3 Sundays they gave me 1,500 and said they don't have money. That's what the parish pastor said and the rest of the pastors smiled in agreement

"I wasn't doing any work, the church wasn't paying me, I don't miss any church activity or program that requires me to be there, even the ones that don't require my presence. I dey there. And this church did not pay my transport ones, buy me food or water ones.

"2020 they stole some of the church equipment, equalizer and the mic, the church accused I and the keyboardist(both of us were teens when we started playing, he is my close) We wanted to stop playing, but My Mom said we shouldn't.

"Last quarter of 2020 my mom fell sick and almost had stroke, September-November I was sleeping in the hospital, nobody called or visited, including the choristers, just my friend the keyboardist. And I'd still go to church on Sundays to play..."

Netizens react to the ex-drummer's story

@ajayiyout said:

"This is funny because I know a pastor who sponsored the guy that plays the piano in the church. He paid for his piano lessons and even bailed him out when he was arrested. All of a sudden, the guy stopped going to the pastor's church. What do you all have to say about that?"

@Truthster24 said:

"This is a very sad and touching story.

"Look, ultimately, we are addressed the way we are dressed. If you had demanded payment and made things difficult for them, they would’ve been paying you and your friend.

"Most of these churches are just extortion houses."

@xDavidunknownx said:

"Bro I wish U were in my church.

"They literally pay for waec and jamb form for teenagers.

"Sometimes school fees."

@OdogwuNaHead said:

"Mine is, how is your Mom now?

"Hope she is better oo before I go start to rain Ogun for the church head😡😡😡."

@IdanFederal said:

"If them give you and you pass jamb(which i believe you will).

"Who wan dey drum for church 😂."

