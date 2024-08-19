A young Nigerian lady shed tears as she released the goodbye note her firstborn left for the family

The frustrated firstborn said she regrets coming from her family and accused them of trying to spoil her life

The firstborn lamented not investing her money in herself but in the family and consequently cut ties with them

A frustrated female firstborn has cut ties with her Nigerian family.

The firstborn's sister, @wuraola0818, released the heartbreaking goodbye note she left them amid tears.

Firstborn's sad goodbye note

"When my sister cut family ties between us. Thou it's not your fault," @wuraola0818 wrote on TikTok.

In the note, the firstborn stated that she regrets coming from or being related to her family and accused them of attempting to rubbish her life.

She compared herself with her mates and lamented not investing in herself but her family.

The tired firstborn then announced she was cutting ties with her family. The full note read:

"I regret coming from this stupid family. I regret being related to you people.

"Una wan spoil my life.

"I don almost mad finish because I get family.

"I know what my mates are doing with their money.

"All the money I worked hard for in investing into the family because I'm the firstborn.

"I'm not investing into my life. I'm not stupid. I too get oju anu cause I don't want to watch you people suffer.

"But from today, I cut ties with you people."

Netizens speak about firstborns' burdens

I’m just a girl yunno 😔 said:

"Una don frustrate this girl to this point."

kathyy said:

"Na you dey dispense nah shey if you no press money Dem wan commot am for your phone???"

Too Damaged for you said:

"I am currently at this stage🥺.… but I can’t say a word to them. Am tired."

Harrichydc said:

"My dear.. fill your cup before pouring into anyone’s cup.. I’m also a first born and had to learn this the hard way."

Abdul Samad ☺️ said:

"To us that can’t say anything and pretend like it’s okay God will heal us all."

CAKE & SUPRISE VENDOR IN AWKA said:

"Wo I be first born oo I be last born I always put my self first make everybody go work…… I will always spend my money without feeling guilty about it.. I no get be say I no get…"

EvoRuncity said:

"Guess if everybody day hustle the pressure no go much for the firstborn."

papi said:

"Small help wey female first born render, kasala burst😂😂 respect men."

Legit.ng reported that singer Simi had slammed people who overburden their firstborns.

Firstborn in Qatar sheds tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a firstborn who moved overseas was seen weeping.

The unhappy woman shared a video on TikTok which showed her shedding tears. She admitted being lonely in Qatar, saying it woke her up at night.

She lamented the challenges of her life as a firstborn trying to take her family out of poverty. The teary woman begged God to hear her cry and added that she misses home.

