A viral Lagos protester who cried out over his inability to get his 13-year-old son a laptop for his programming has received help on social media

A video of his outcry caught the attention of a kindhearted X user who has made over N1 million available for the kid's laptop

Social media users hailed the donor and commended the Lagos protester's passionate outburst which went viral

A kindhearted X user, @Sir_Dubem, has sent over N1 million for the laptop of an #EndBadGovernance protester, Ogwu Benjamin's son.

Ogwu became an internet sensation after a video of his heartfelt response to a journalist about the protest went viral online.

The man had lamented bitterly about protesting for his son's future. The image of cash used is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Wirestock, X/@Morris_Monye

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, a journalist had asked Ogwu if he joined any group to come out for the protest. In his emotional reply, Ogwu said he came out of his own volition and detailed what triggered him.

The man said to the journalist who interviewed him:

"...I am coming from Festac from Mile 2. My son at 13 is a programmer. I can't even buy data for him to learn more. I can't even pay for the tuiton fees, millions of naira. At 13, he can program games. Goodluck Benjamin is his name...

"I'd rather die on the street than die at home. I can't sit at home and watch the future of my son go to waste. I now I may not have future again in Nigeria, but my son's future will not waste."

How stranger provided money for the laptop

X influencer @Wizarab10 announced @Sir_Dubem's gesture on the platform with a screenshot of the transfer he made. He wrote:

"Acer Nitro GTX 1660 paid for his son and will be delivered to him by @fagalex67.

"A big thanks to the sponsor @Sir_Dubem.

"I love this app ❤️."

Netizens hail the kindhearted giver

@bazzikd said:

"God bless you bro for all you do for humanity!!!"

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Wow this app is such a blessing to many people.

"Someone dream is coming into a reality bit by bit."

@khykhelormur said:

"These are the issues we are talking about. That laptop is 1mil??? 😭😭

"God bless you and the sponsor."

@_coincoder said:

"Omoooo Una dey burst my brain for this app. God bless everyone that contributed to this👏👏."

@ezekiel_aleke said:

"Congratulations to him.

"Now let’s start our Dats Analysis training💪🏽."

@iamkelechiO said:

"If he hadn't come out to protest against bad governance, he wouldn't have been this fortunate.

"God bless the giver!

"Oh, I love this app too."

Source: Legit.ng