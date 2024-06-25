A single Nigerian woman has taken to social media to search for a man willing to enter a relationship with her

The woman revealed she is from Imo State and stated the age range and kind of man she was looking for

The career woman's Facebook post has garnered mixed reactions as some netizens encouraged her bold move

A Nigerian woman, Ashimole Felista Chinonso, has announced she needs a man for a serious relationship.

Felista disclosed this in a recent post on Facebook and shared her pictures.

Ashimole Felista Chinonso needs a career-oriented man. Photo Credit: Ashimole Felista Chinonso

Source: Facebook

According to Felista, she needs a man between the ages of 28 and 35. The Imo State lady added that she wants someone who is career-oriented.

Felista wrote on Facebook:

"Please I need a serious Relationship.

"Help me Admin.. From Age 28 to 35...

"I'm from IMO state... I'm a Career Woman, Please Career Oriented Men..."

While some people commended her boldness, others criticised her.

Mixed reactions trail the single woman's post

Ovioma Zino James said:

"Oh wow.

"I hope you meet that man of appropriate standard.

"I love career women o.

"God will grant your heart desires ma."

August Enoch Sunday said:

"I admire your tenacity, I hope you meet someone of your caliber or more. Good luck sis."

Ekpedeme Smart said:

"How old are you?

"What do you do for a living?

"How much does your people get for bride price ?"

Okwuomachukwu Sunday James said:

"I base in Madalla, Niger state close to zuba fct I'm 38 but I'm not rich if interested."

Iqmat Abdulraheem said:

"The same men that are saying hurtful things here would soon send her a DM.All for show smh."

Pst Princess Uyai Usoro said:

"Bible says ask and you will receive for your joy to be full, instead of asking God, you asked the world,

"Will Facebook give you the best?

"Wisdom is profitable to direct."

Uche Chinwendu Precious said:

"I need a man too. From 26 to 30.

"But I'm not a career woman. I no get work. I'm a broke a$$ student."

