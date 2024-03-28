A heartwarming wedding moment showed how a Nigerian groom sang sweetly for his pretty bride

Guests were awed and screamed as the groom made the bride blush hard with his lovely performance

Internet users hailed the groom over his song rendition for the bride, with some wishing the same for themselves

A trending video has captured the moment a groom sang passionately for his bride during their wedding.

The video showed the groom with the microphone as he sang a love song in Pidgin before the guests and then facing the bride.

The groom sang sweetly for his bride. Photo Credit: @rivers_brides

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip @rivers_brides shared, guests went into a frenzy at different times during the groom's performance.

The bride appeared swept off her feet and blushed hard as the groom came closer to her with his lovely rendition.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The groom's action in the clip has been hailed on social media for his act of love.

In a similar report, a beautiful bride had sung sweetly on her wedding day.

Watch the video below:

Groom hailed by internet users

frankdavis196 said:

"Dis wedding ceremony trend pass many celebrities own oo."

MERCY said:

"Make my groom go learn dis song cos he must sing it for me."

princeAff said:

"Comot for road who be Moses Bliss .. nor go deyyyy."

Berry said:

"Husband dey,nah you dey find handsome man.... congratulations girlie ooh."

Jaynols_Place said:

"And them never sing for me before ooo na now this single life pain me pass."

Queen’s hair said:

"Can ur man song for you Awwwwwwwwwn sweet voice."

Diogo Helen said:

"Omo this old man romantic pass my Werey ex."

winepoko said:

"Where are the people who said she married him because of the money, does this look like a luxurious wedding."

Korean groom sings Wizkid's song at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Korean groom had sung Wizkid's song during his wedding to a Nigerian lady.

The Nigerian-Korean wedding started to make headlines after the groom displayed knowledge about Nigerian culture and more.

In a video posted on Instagram by the wedding MC, @Seuncompere, the Korean groom was asked to sing a Nigerian song and he collected the microphone confidently before he started singing Wizkid’s Ojuelegba song.

Source: Legit.ng