A Nigerian lady shared a second genotype test result she obtained, proving that she is AA.

However, the lady, Ibadan Baker, said an earlier test she did showed she was AS, indicating there must have been a mistake.

In a post she made on X, she showed people the new result which indicated she is AA and not AS.

She then asked what would happen to the suitors she may have rejected as a result of the first test, which told her she was AS.

Her words:

"All my life I’ve always thought my Genotype is “ AS” because that what the result said when I did the test years ago. I did the test again today and this is the result. I’m AA. So what happened to the guys I had let go because of genotype?"

Many people who responded to her post said it could have been an error on the side of the laboratories, while others said prayers change things.

Reactions as lady discovers she is AA

@tobbykeyz said:

"I've experienced similar issues. My genotype was AS as at 2016. When I did it later in 2019 and 2021, it was AA. I don't seem to understand this thing o."

@hantykunbi said:

"I have my reservations, but I'll advise you repeat the test in another facility, a private one preferably."

Couple found out their genotype did not match

Meanwhile, a man was in a dilemma after finding out his genotype, and that of his pregnant fiancee did not match.

This is coming after they went for a medical check-up to finalize arrangements for their church wedding.

The genotype test shows that they are both carriers of the AS blood type, and they were advised not to marry.

