A Nigerian lady has elicited funny reactions after she was apprehended using her man's bike without permission

She took pride in her action and admitted to stealing the bike while cruising around their immediate environment in it

While some netizens marvelled at her riding skills, others tackled and laughed at her over the incident

A Nigerian lady, identified as Valerie, has proudly announced that she stole her boyfriend's motorbike.

In a short TikTok video, Valerie happily rode the bike and returned home to her boyfriend videoing her.

"He actually took a video of me from far and was waiting fir me to return," she captioned the clip.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people expressed admiration for her riding ability.

Some netizens blamed her boyfriend for the incident, saying he caused it by teaching her to ride the bike.

Many weeks ago, a video trended online showing over 10 ladies riding bikes happily.

Netizens react to Valerie's video

Alice Thomas said:

"You dey ride anything."

SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

"You, your babe, the bike, person wey sing this song all of una dey madtt."

1 9 9 4 said:

"Nothing you can am tell me this girl na Kogi girl or partly Kogi."

finn said:

"This girl go fit drive trailer nothing u wan tell me."

tumi said:

"This thing look easy until I tried it with my babe own Omo I break the light o."

ilof James said:

"Disadvantage of teaching ur babe bike."

UNIQUE said:

"I can’t even ride a bicycle.. see my life for outsiders."

keziah jones said:

"You think say na bicycle abhii."

