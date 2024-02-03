A woman has excitedly appreciated her former husband as she announced her engagement to the new man in her life

The African mum showed off her engagement ring and her new lover in a TikTok post that has gone viral

She spoke about how the worst time of her life turned out to be a blessing and thanked God for her change in fortune

A single mum, @jeanchronicles, has celebrated finding love and getting engaged to a man she met abroad.

@jeanchronicles shared a picture taken with her ex-husband with his face covered. She appreciated him for taking her abroad, which was pivotal in finding her soulmate.

Jeanchronicles is now engaged to a White guy. Photo Credit: @jeanchronicles

She praised the new man in her life

In a TikTok post, @jeanchronicles shared pictures she took with her new lover and her child and showered encomiums on him.

Speaking about the new man, she said she found someone who loves and respects her. She praised him for giving her the courage to leave her last marriage and for playing the fatherly role to her child.

"The worst time of my life turned out to be a blessing, what the enemy meant for evil turned out to be for my good. I picked myself up after the rejection and rebuilt my life, God turned my tears to Joy," she wrote on TikTok.

She turned off the comment section of her post, preventing netizens from sharing their thoughts on it.

In another post, the mother of one hailed herself for summoning the courage to go against the advice of her African aunties, who didn't want her to leave her unhappy marriage.

