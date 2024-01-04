A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate getting married to her heartthrob whom she found online

According to the new bride, they met on the internet in July and eventually sealed their relationship three months later

A video from the lady and her US-based lover's traditional wedding in Nigeria has gone viral on the net

A Nigerian lady, @glowria32, has walked down the aisle with a US-based man she met on the internet.

Announcing their traditional wedding on TikTok, the lady revealed he came to Nigeria for her from America.

@glowria32 noted that they met in July and got married in October 2023. Her TikTok clip captured how their traditional wedding went down.

It also showed how the lady was prepared for the occasion. The new bride urged other single ladies to continue their search in honesty and prayer and see God in action.

Netizens celebrate with the couple

Queen said:

"Congratulations. Your home is blessed. I’m next to celebrate IJN."

Perpetual Chioma said:

"Congratulations, I tap instant miracle, I don’t want time wasters."

Glory Ak said:

"My own nah what u wearing, show me .

"Congrats dear."

Spacito Jessypaul said:

"Abeg where una de see love I don search for love I no see."

chidichinenyenwac said:

"Congratulations dear am next to celebrate."

Linet kalendi said:

"This online are becoming too much on my fyp congratulations but I think I should give someone a chance."

Ada~Wilfred said:

"But y are some pple so luck to meet soul mates online but doesn’t work for me oo rather nah 419 I go see."

Stecie said:

"Congrats can’t wait to travel to and do mine I love him so much."



