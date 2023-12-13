A Nigerian legal student has etched his name in the sands of time after emerging as one of the best students in his department

The graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said he dedicated a lot of time to studying his books daily

He told Legit.ng that his parents are proud of his achievement and that he would proceed to the Nigerian Law School in January

A brilliant Nigerian, Tony Ezeanyaso, has achieved first-class t in the Department of Law, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (UNIZIK), Awka.

Tony, a native of Umudim in Nnwei, Anambra state achieved the feat in the 2021/2022 law set of the school.

Tony achieved a CGPA of 4.69. Photo credit: Tony Ezeanyaso.

Source: Original

In an interview with Legit.ng, Tony said he recorded an impressive CGPA of 4.69 as his final score.

According to him, he will proceed to the Nigerian Law School in January, where he will pursue his professional studies.

To achieve the feat, Tony revealed that he dedicated a lot of time to his studies and also maintained consistency.

He told Legit.ng:

"I dedicated a minimum of four hours daily to each four-credit load course and two hours daily to each two-credit load course. My daily study time varied depending on the course load. Yes, I followed a structured study plan, adhering to a daily reading schedule that covered all weekdays. This routine ensured consistency and focused study time. Additionally, I reviewed each topic three to four times before exams for comprehensive understanding and retention."

On the reaction of his parents when he graduated with a first-class, Tony said they were happy.

His words:

"They were overjoyed and immensely proud of my achievement. In fact, they shared rice and drinks on the day of my convocation."

Tony told Legit.ng that he needs sponsorship in the form of a scholarship to enable him to proceed to law school.

