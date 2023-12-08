A Nigerian lady said she showed her mother how to use Snapchat to make nice photos and videos

The lady shared a video showing some of the photos her mother has taken so far using Snapchat filters

The photos the woman took look discoloured and funny, and netizens who saw them took to the comment section to laugh

A Nigerian mother who just discovered Snapchat took some funny photos that have gone viral on TikTok.

The mother was introduced to the app by her daughter, @4llyshades, who collected the funny pictures and posted them for people to see.

The lady said her mother recently started experimenting with Snapchat filters. Photo credit: TikTok/@4llyshades.

The lady said she showed her mother how to use Snapchat to make nice photos and videos, but the result hasn't been what she expected.

The photos taken by the woman look pale, grey and poorly edited. As bad as the photos were, the lady said her mother still posted them on social media.

From the photos, it became clear that the woman hadn't exactly learned how to use the app properly.

Other social media users who reacted shared similar experiences with their mothers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian mother takes funny pictures with Snapchat

@fine_deltawitch said:

"Na my mama be that. She go come caption am woman in glory."

@Brad Paisley commented:

"I don unfollow my mama for Facebook. You need to see the picture she posted and she will still tag me."

@user3624734653959 reacted:

"My papa own dey always look like passport."

@YellowWitch commented:

"She use filter Abi she no use."

@ADEDOYIN said:

"And my mummy go still post am for Facebook."

@Royalty_Princess reacted:

"Na so I introduce my mom to TikTok. Na everyday I dey buy data. Thank God her phone don spoil. I rest small."

