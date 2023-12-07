A wedding video shows how absentminded a groom was when his wife was talking to him during their nuptials

The woman said in the caption of the video that her husband is her gossip partner, but he was silent when she was talking

Many funny reactions have since trailed the video, with some people suggesting that the man was thinking about bills that were about to set in

Funny netizens are reacting to the short wedding video, which shows a man who seemed absentminded during his wedding.

As his wife was trying to initiate a conversation with him, he seemed carried away by the thought of something serious.

The man did not talk as his wife initiated a conversation. Photo credit: TikTok/@stacy.j.makeover.

Source: TikTok

The man was looking straight into the vacant space as if there was an object of attraction directly before him.

While his wife said her husband was her gossip partner, he seemed uninterested on that particular day which was their wedding day.

Many netizens who saw the video suggested that the man might be thinking of the bills that he was about to start paying as a married man. The funny video was shared by @stacy.j.makeover.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man keeps calm as his wife talks to him during wedding

@ada di che said:

"Somebody dey vex osim good listener."

@P said:

"Person Wey no dey hear anything."

@mistytife8 said:

"Tell him to say what you jist finish saying. I am sure he didn't hear a word."

@semilore022right said:

"This man dey think another thing e sure me die. He no dey hear anything."

@Bukky said:

Your baby no dey smile?"

@Chisom said:

"Person dey vex osim good listener."

@jimohpeter said:

"My guy no even remember one thing you talk."

@johnsonmossad said:

"Baba the reason bill you say him be a good listener. Him mind no dey there."

Couple's simple dressing trends on social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a couple dressed in a simple way on their wedding day.

While the woman was putting on a simple skirt and top, her husband wore shorts and a shirt.

Many netizens praised the couple for keeping things simple and for making use of what they have.

Source: Legit.ng