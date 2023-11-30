A stunning couple created a stir on social media when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony after meeting for the first time on Facebook

A gorgeous couple amazed their online followers when they exchanged their vows in a splendid wedding after finding each other on Facebook for the first time.

According to @usernickywhite21 on TikTok, Social media was the catalyst for their love story as their romance blossomed from Facebook and reached its peak in them walking down the aisle as husband and wife.

They met on Facebook and got married. Photo credit: @usernickywhite21/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that social media platforms have gone past where people connect and have fun, it has produced couples too.

A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

Captioning the post ''how it started vs how it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife.

Source: Legit.ng