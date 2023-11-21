In the absence of the professor, a little girl took over an adult class and melted hearts with her 'lecture'

A student in the class caught on camera the moment the kid began to funnily lead them in an ABC song

The video of the kid has amassed over two million views on social media and melted the hearts of netizens

A video of a little kid leading adult students in a class to sing an ABC song has gone viral online and warmed hearts.

At the time of this report, the clip has garnered over two million views on TikTok.

The class joined the kid in singing. Photo Credit: VW Pics, TikTok/@sametbh

Source: Getty Images

A TikToker, @sametbh, believed to be one of the students in the class shared the video with the caption:

"Not me singing along in the background."

Wording on the clip revealed the students were seated and waiting for their professor when the kid took over.

The student, who recorded it, laughed at how the girl got the whole class to sing along with her.

Watch the video below:

People loved the kid's action

ronny said:

"This reminded me of when I was like 9 I went with my cousins for grade 12 extra classes and I started teaching them how 50 equals to 25 + 25."

Nene said:

"My daughter used to come to college classes with me and we always let her do stuff like this!!"

hoerin said:

"Well she got the whole class working, good teacher."

pineapple_thesea3 said:

"Who baby is this? I love she took control!"

Mx. Whitley said:

"She is onto something. I don’t use calculus daily but I do recite the alphabet daily."

Genyas(real,canon)wife said:

"I find it cute they're all just going with it and even singing with her."

Llecret Mceach said:

"This teacher doing a great job the whole class is engaged in the lesson."

Bree. said:

"The alphabet is important lmfao sometimes I gotta go through the list in my head to remember where some letter positioned at."

Little girl causes stir on first day at school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had left netizens in stitches with her reaction on the first day of school.

The moment she entered the class and beheld the chaos created by the cries of so many babies, she paused and observed like an adult.

She looked at the environment as if she was not supposed to be there at all. A video showing the girl's reaction has gathered over 1.5 million likes.

Source: Legit.ng