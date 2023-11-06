Roles were reversed during a road trip after a Bolt driver complained to his male passenger that he was feeling sleepy

The young man, who fortunately could drive, took the bull by the horns as he drove the car while the driver slept

Many Nigerians commended the young man for his understanding, while others shared their experiences with Bolt drivers

A Nigerian man drove a ride he ordered after the driver told him he was feeling sleepy.

The youth, in a video seen on Instagram, made a velfie of himself and the sleeping driver in the passenger's seat.

The passenger drove the car for the driver. Photo Credit: Samuel Ajayi, Instagram/@kokobouycapture

Source: Instagram

Wording on the video read:

"I ordered for ride, nah me drive reach my destination, this driver legit gave me his key to drive that he is feeling sleepy."

The young man's video sent social media users into a frenzy as people hailed him for taking charge and allowing the driver to rest.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the passenger's action

efe_ibn said:

"E nor easy for am eee, Make God continue to empower am."

daraomowoli_oyediransamuel said:

"Omo that’s better o.

"Than make he go sleep drive.

"Make una no meet una sef for another place."

iamcensiny said:

"This legit happened to me. I’m not even caping. Bro was sleeping while driving thank God I paid attention, just told him to let me drive. Na me drive reach church that Sunday. He said he took cold syrup ‍♂️ told him to sleep in the car for 30 mins before he continue his ride."

icebaby302 said:

"It's a good thing he can drive cos if na me , we go park sleep wella once our eye clear we go resume our journey."

kissie_pearl said:

"One asked me one time if I can drive that he needs to rest for few minutes I told him,if I see trailer me I’ll leave steering o."

virgo7styles said:

"Drive him to dealer shop go and sell the car and give him his own share of the money."

neneeicon said:

"Chai mehn Dey try oh, the hustle is a whole stresssss."

joycepatrick430 said:

"Jokes apart, anytime you’re traveling or going anywhere and you see the driver sleeping pls for ur own good allow the driver to park and sleep for a while instead of u shouting at him drivers are human too. It’s better to get there late than to be late."

