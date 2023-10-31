A pregnant woman was blessed with twins just a day after she lost her husband to the cold hands of death

In a touching TikTok video, the woman was spotted sitting in a hospital bed beside the beautiful children

Many social media users who saw the video said they were heartbroken and prayed for God to see the woman through

A pregnant woman who just lost her husband has been blessed with twin babies less than 24 hours after his demise.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man was said to have departed to the great beyond and wasn't privileged to see his children.

The woman's husband died a day before she gave birth to the twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@mikepetersirkal.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the woman sitting on a hospital bed while the twin babies lay by her side. It looked like she gave birth not too long before the touching video was recorded.

Mike Peters, who posted the video, prayed to God to see the woman through in bringing up the children in the absence of her husband.

He wrote on TikTok:

"She lost her husband yesterday and this morning she delivered twins. May God see hee through."

Many who saw the video confessed that they were heartbroken and prayed that the woman would find the strength to bring up the children.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users console woman who lost her husband

@user7679194470296 said:

"Our Sylvia. God is in control, mum."

@Essie said:

"Oooh Sylvia. God will see you through this. May Guma's soul rest in peace."

@user8220814720728 said:

"Sylvia, those two two babies are angels from GOD. We see God's hand on you three guys. Be strong. It is well."

@Achieng Digo said:

"Can someone create a WhatsApp group for collection to support this mama. I'm really touched by her situation."

@Mworeh said:

"May the guardian angel come himself around you. Those children will bring you great joy."

