A Nigerian family was left in surprise after they caught their cleaner climbing into the house through a window

In a video that is trending on social media, the family says the girl was only employed to help clean the compound

The girl was left speechless when the owners of the house walked in on her trying to scale through the window

A family walked in on their house cleaner trying to enter the house through the window.

The family said they discovered that the girl sneaks into the house through the window each time the owners are not around.

The cleaner was trying to enter the house through the window. Photo credit: TikTok/@king_cjohn.

Source: TikTok

It is said that the girl is only hired to sweep and keep the compound clean, but she was caught entering the main building through the window.

Compound cleaner allegedly tries to scale the window

The young girl was seen on the window, trying to get inside, when the family suddenly walked in on her.

She was left speechless after she was caught in the act. The video was shared on TikTok by @king_cjohn.

The video is captioned:

"Please be careful of these househelp girls. See where she passes through when we are not around."

@king_cjohn further alleged in the comment section:

"We did not lock her inside the compound. The main gate was open, and all the rooms were locked so she’s pass through the window to steal inside."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of househelp entering house through a window

@Ebere said:

"For all of you that don’t understand, she’s only meant to come and sweep the compound and leave. If she comes and the employers are not around, she passes through the window into the main house to steal y’all stop attacking the person recording if you don’t understand what happened."

@Jas__min commented:

"Una dey lock her inside? Because I no understand why she go dey pass window."

@Efe_money123 said:

"Why is there no window protector?"

