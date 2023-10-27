A funny mother reminded her daughter that she was still her mother after the child looked at her in a strange way

In a viral video posted on social media, the baby's eyes were focused on the woman as if in search of some answers

The conversation between the mother and her daughter caught the attention of baby lovers who admired her in the comment section

A new mother had an interesting conversation with her baby, and the moment was caught in a funny video.

In the video shared on social media by Becky Lynch, the baby was on her mother's lap when the woman started talking to her.

The mother had a funny conversation with her newborn daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@beckylynch_98.

Source: TikTok

It all started when the child looked at her mother straight in the eyes as if she was searching for some answers to confusing questions.

Video of mum's conversation with her baby goes viral

The woman had to remind the child that she was still her mother and was the one who pushed her out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The mother told the child that it took nearly 24 hours of painful labour to bring her into the world.

Her words:

"I'm the one who pushed you out. If you see what you made me go through eh! You are looking at me? Almost 24 hours of labour, and you came out, and you are looking at me instead of you to be smiling."

The baby, however, maintained her gaze and refused to smile.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of funny baby and her mother

@kyerewaagloria said:

"Let me tell you what she's saying in her mind: Abeg comot I wanted USA but because you are beautiful I chose you."

@Tincy love commented:

"Aaaww see how beautiful she’s looking."

@Afia Atuahene said:

"She’s the most beautiful baby girl ever."

Pregnant woman welcomes baby inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth in an open market.

A video showed when she was boarding a Keke to go home after she successfully welcomed her baby.

Many people showed her love as they milled around her and sang happily. Others were full of praises to God for the safe delivery.

Source: Legit.ng