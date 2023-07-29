Three Nigerian ladies who are sisters have become pilots, and they are seen in a trending photo that went viral on Twitter

The sisters, Mopelola Makinde, Oluwaseun Makinde, and Oluwafunmilayo Makinde, are from Ondon state, and their father is a pilot

Mopelola, Oluwaseun and Oluwafunmilayo are part of a larger family of seven female children born to one mother

Three Nigerian ladies from Ondo state who are born to the same mother have become pilots.

A photo of the ladies was posted on Twitter by Oluyemi Fasipe, and it has gone viral and attracted positive reactions.

The ladies are part of larger family of seven female children born to one mother.

The siblings dressed in their pilot attire as they posed together in a group photograph which caught people's attention.

Three Nigerian sisters from Ondon state become pilots

The siblings are named Mopelola Makinde, Oluwaseun Makinde, and Oluwafunmilayo Makinde.

More interesting is that the ladies are part of a larger family of seven female children born to one mother.

Also, another stunning thing about them is that their father, Captain Wale Makinde, is a pilot, too, and he works with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

While posting the photo on Twitter, Fasipe wrote:

"Mopelola and Oluwaseun are Helicopter Pilots, while Oluwafunmilayo is a fixed-wing Pilot. The 3 sisters are actively flying and are happily married."

Our mother is our hero

The Tweet caught the attention of one of the girls, @fummzzy. She wrote while quoting the tweet that their mother is the story's real hero.

She said:

"She was Everything! In a society where a woman has all girls as children. Seven girls to be precise."

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as three Nigerian sisters become pilots

@kolamaks said:

"I knew it!! That’s my dream job. I found myself in the wrong Makinde family."

@adewryght commented:

"This should be a Guinness World Record for a family of 4 air pilots: Father and 3 Daughters."

