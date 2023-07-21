A single Nigerian lady has itemised nine points as she shares things she wants in her potential suitor

According to her, the man must love doing chores, be funny and should be able to sleep with the lights off

Her requirements sent social media into a frenzy, with people also commenting on the fact that she cancelled Lagos men

A Nigerian lady, Salewa, has listed nine requirements as she made public her search for a Christian boy to marry.

In a Twitter post, Salewa said her preferred man would be someone who can sleep with the lights off.

Other requirements she listed include that the man must love ironing, must be funny and love doing chores.

She noted that all tribes can apply to marry her but ruled out men from Lagos for reasons she didn't give. She wrote:

"I’m looking for a good-looking Christian boy to marry.

"Must.

"- Love ironing.

"-Be able to sleep with the lights off.

"-Live in Nigeria (NOT Lagos).

"- Know how to cook.

"-Must have a good job.

"-Must be funny.

"-Must be clean& love doing chores.

"-Must have the fear of God.

"-Must not be married."

In the comment section, she continued by saying:

"Edo boys may get preferential treatment during the selection process.

"But pls all tribes can apply.

"God bless."

Salewa's requirements get many people talking

Lady to return to Nigeria in search of a husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK, looking for a husband, had expressed her intent to continue her search in Nigeria.

In a video, which lasted for 52 seconds, the lady declared her intention to storm Nigeria from the UK for the sole purpose of finding a suitor.

According to her, the decision to come home is owing to the fact that there is a scarcity of suitors in the UK, where she currently resides. She, however, specified the kind of man she would be searching for when she finally makes it back to Nigeria.

